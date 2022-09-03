Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers

Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night.

In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career.

On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena owner carried a mini black crossbody and a water bottle under her arm with her pink phone in her hand. Williams styled her hair up in a ponytail, her curls dotted with clear beads.

Hitting the pavement, Williams wore black athletic sneakers with shiny gold accents on the tongue, the dynamic sneakers made of a breathable mesh and flexible arches.

Serena Williams was seen leaving her hotel to go to the US Open on Sep. 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Throughout her more than 30-year career, Williams has used her platform to break barriers for female athletes. And with help from Nike, that’s only going to continue.

Just one of many examples of her impact alongside the athletic wear brand, Nike and Williams created the Serena Williams Design Crew design apprenticeship program in 2019 to promote diversity in design and establish a new generation of creative talent at Nike and beyond. In January 2020, the first group of young talents visited the brand’s headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., and worked for six months to produce footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the tennis icon.

Williams is an integral part of the brands impact in the athletic field. The tennis player’s departure from the sport has taught many that whether it’s through her personal ventures, or through collaborative efforts, Williams will continue to have an immense impact on the world around her.

