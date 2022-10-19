×
Serena Williams Sharpens Up in Preppy Plaid Miniskirt & Suede Pumps for TechCrunch Disrupt 2022

Serena Williams gave classic fall staples a preppy touch for TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco, Calif. today. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was one of the speakers at the event, which comes together each year to discover insights, collaborate, and celebrate achievements that have defined each founder’s journey and for those yet to come in the future.

Williams appeared onstage in a chocolate brown top. The lightweight top had a scooped neckline and short sleeves. The decorated tennis player complemented the garment with a high-waist plaid miniskirt that was decorated with various shades of nudes and brown.

Sticking to a tonal theme, Williams completed her look with a set of nude pointed-toe pumps. The suede silhouette had a triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a 6-inch stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

