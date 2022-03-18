Serena Williams Impressively Slides Down Staircase in Voluminous Tulle Skirt & Studded Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams captured a funny moment while showing off her all-black outfit to Instagram today as she posed before stairs and a black railing.

While showing off her ensemble, Williams proceeded to slide down the railing, landing safely on two feet. In the video, Williams can be seen in a black leather bra top and a long, princess-like skirt. The tulle skirt in black gave volume and textural interest to the outfit. Williams elevates the look with silver layered necklaces, a wristwatch and a silver ring on her finger. The Nike athlete dressed to impress, making a statement with some coiled curls in a brownish-blond tone for hair. The look is classic and feminine with fun volume and texture from the tulle and the shine of the leather bustier.

For footwear, Williams stepped into studded black pumps with a pointed toe. The studded pump adds yet another fun textural element to an all-black outfit. The outfit is perfect for a day out or even sliding down stairs.

Williams is no stranger to the fashion game. Despite a long and successful career of dominating the tennis world, Williams has ventured beyond sports. She launched her own fashion line in 2018 called S by Serena. The brand features everything from outerwear to sets in inclusive colors and sizes. And that’s not all. Williams has been the face of Stuart Weitzman and other brands. She’s a symbol for strong and exceptional women everywhere.

Step into the studded trend with these staple black heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SHOPBOP

Buy Now: Alexander Wang Nova Heels, $595.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Studded Sandals, $70.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $65 (was $111).

See how Williams rocks Nikes here.