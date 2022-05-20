Serena Williams Revives Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Naked Dress’ in Mesh Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams channeled her best Sarah Jessica Parker style moment in her new post on Instagram.

The tennis player slipped into a nude mini dress from her brand Serena. The “Max Foundation Dress” was tan and incorporated with thin spaghetti straps and a round neckline.

The nude moment stopped at the mid to upper thigh and fit close to the body.

Williams paired the dress with nude boots with brown mesh lining. The shoes laced up the front with a tan strap and featured a peep-toe to add a bit of pizazz. The shoe was a stiletto style, and came to a close just above the ankle. The style is rather unconventional, but serves its purpose within the ensemble by adding interesting textures to the look. The different tan shades add depth and dimension from the strappy dress to the mesh booties.

The dress Williams wore recalled an iconic dress SJP wore during her long-running stint as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City”. Dubbed “The Naked Dress,” it also featured a similar silhouette and color. The slip dress was worn by Bradshaw on a date with the Mr. Big in season one.

The dress was such a hit that Parker also wore it to the 1997 VH1 “Vogue” Fashion Awards. The dress was scandalized and well-discussed by fans of the show and the fashion community for its provocative nature, making the wearer look virtually naked. The famous dress from DKNY has managed to awe audiences long after the show’s air date and it seems the style is still has its influence today.