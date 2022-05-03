Serena Williams Models a Blue Bombshell ‘Summer’ Dress From Her Brand With Barely-There Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams looked beautiful in blue while modeling for her brand S by Serena.

The athlete posed for the camera in a sleek silhouette from its new Summer Days, Summer Nights collection. The Lyric Dress in Royal Blue featured a sweetheart neckline and full-length attached gloves. The fitted dress also featured a ruched finish in a soft double-layered stretch fabric.

Williams completed the look with a pair of trendy barely-there nude sandals. The shoes had a transparent strap that ran across her footbed and featured a beige sole. The heels of the footwear gave the star some height.

The collection also features bodysuits, bodycon skirts, shirt dresses and loose-fitting summer pants.

Nude PVC pumps have been a celeb favorite footwear choice for the past few years. The silhouette has been seen sported by Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in recent weeks.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on clothing pieces, accessories and handbags.

See more of Williams’ style through the years.

Give your next look a slick edge with see-through heels.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $69.30 (was $99).