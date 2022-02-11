Serena Williams Demonstrates What Zoom-Ready Style Should Look Like in Spotted Bodycon Dress and Glittery Gold Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams makes a strong case for sleek dressing for Zoom meetings. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo to her namesake clothing brand’s Instagram page today that showed the athlete wearing a fashionable look.

For the outfit, Williams wore a bodycon dress that featured a tan and white color scheme that had an eye-catching polka dot pattern. The garment had a sleek sleeveless design and slight ruching towards the hemline. She had her brown and blond tresses curled for an extra sophisticated touch.

To ground everything, Williams opted for a pair of glittery gold sandals that further elevated the look.

When it comes to Williams’ essential aesthetic, she tends to wear edgy and intricate designs that all focus on being stylish yet also comfortable. For example, we’ve seen her wear an asymmetrical dress from her clothing line S by Serena that showcases the Nike star’s eye for modern styles. And we’ve even seen the tennis powerhouse wear effective activewear that displays her ability to create versatility within her wardrobe. Also, for shoes, Williams tends to wear pumps and sneakers that all add that specific Williams flair to her outfits no matter the occasion.

Williams has collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker. The Nike ambassador has also partnered with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples.

Click through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.

