Serena Williams Means Business In an S by Serena Dress and Barely-There Sandals to Ring the Bell at NYSE

Serena Williams arrived at the New York Stock Exchange this morning alongside Serena Venture’s CFA Ali Jo Rapaport Stillman to ring the bell on behalf of Serena Ventures going public. The World record-breaking athlete shared the momentous occasion via Instagram and looked stunning in the Tatum dress in eggplant from her fashion line.

The ruched one-shoulder dress featured a waist belt, creating a wrap effect to accentuate Serena’s tone athletic figure. She coordinated with a pair of asymmetrical clear open-toe heeled sandals.

For her small jewelry accents, including earrings, a ring, and a necklace, she also wore pieces from her jewelry line, Serena Williams jewelry. She adorned her wrist with a black Audemars Piguet watch, a brand for which she recently served as the campaign star.

Williams loves fashion so much that in 2018 she launched her fashion line S by Serena. In addition to her fashion line, Williams also founded her venture fund Serena Ventures to invest in founders with diverse points of view.

In 2018, Serena collaborated with Nike and the late Virgil Abloh for the Virgil Abloh for Serena Williams “QUEEN” collection. Williams also graced the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in a bright yellow, floral embellished Atelier Versace gown and matching Off-White x Nike sneakers.

Earlier this year, Williams announced she would retire from tennis to pursue other ventures and grow her family. Launching an IPO for Serena Ventures is her first big step in post-tennis player life.

