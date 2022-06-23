Serena Williams Goes Wild for Snakeskin Prints in Bodycon Dress & Pointy Pumps Modeling for Her S By Serena Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams embraced a new animal print outfit for her brand S By Serena. The Nike ambassador modeled the look for fans on Instagram today.

The athlete stood before a white background with her legs crossed and her hands on her hips. “I’ve never been like anyone else in my life, and I’m not going to start now.” #renasarmy 🎾✨” she wrote.

Williams wore a black and white snakeskin-print maxi dress, which featured thick straps that tapered off into the top. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and a silver zipper running down the front all the way to the bottom hem, coming to a close. The bodycon dress stopped just above her knees.

Williams wore a silver watch with a mirrored face and a single silver necklace. The athlete wore a bold smokey eye to match the smokey gray-black on her dress, finishing the makeup with a pop of nude pink on the lips. The star’s hair was a sleek bob style with a visible black root transitioning into rose gold.

Williams balanced out the heavily printed dress with a plain black pump with a drastic pointed toe. Offsetting any bold print or color with something basic and clean always brings out that pattern or color much more, creating an interesting contrast. The heels are sharp, sporting a slight sheen when the light hit them. Black pumps are a closet must-have for their versatility. They go with virtually every silhouette, pattern, print, and color, making them the best choice for any outfit no matter the situation.

