Serena Williams Slips on Stiletto Sandals With Metallic Minidress To Promote S By Serena Collection

Serena Williams looked sensational in silver with matching metallic heels while promoting her new S by Serena collection. In a photo uploaded on her clothing brand’s Instagram account, the four-time Olympic gold medalist sits perched on a chair in front of white background.

When it came to the outfit, Williams wore the Austen Mini from S by Serena in silver. Designed to stand out, the lightweight separate features stretch fabric, a turtleneck collar and ruched detailing at the side seams.

To let her look do all of the talking, the tennis champion opted for minimal accessories. Williams parted her hair in the middle and styled it curly. As for glam, she went with soft neutral makeup and a glossy pink pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the decorated athlete completed her look with a set of silver sandals. The silhouette had a thin strap across the toe and instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

