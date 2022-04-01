Red Alert: Serena Williams’ Leopard Bodycon Mini Dress Gets Chic Upgrade With Quilted Mules at Frida Mom Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

After attending the Oscars on Sunday, Serena Williams made another chic appearance for a Frida Mom event in Miami yesterday celebrating motherhood.

Taking to Instagram to show off her look for the occasion, the tennis champion wore a red and black leopard-print bodycon dress featuring a mock neck, short sleeves and short hem. She styled the mini dress with black leather mules featuring a quilted design and a trendy square toe. A fan of the bodycon dress, Williams wore a tight hot pink dress to the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards last month.

In other photos, the superstar Nike athlete can be seen laughing with fellow mothers and posing with Chrissy Teigen. “Had a wonderful time at the @fridamom event with my fellow mothers,” she captioned her post. Former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel was also in attendance at the event.

Williams, who works with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last Sunday. She donned a plunging pink semi-sheer gown with black floral appliques and lacy black gloves. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, which gave way to a pair of soaring black leather platform pumps with an ankle fastening.

Serena Williams wearing Gucci at the 94th Academy Awards In Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday, March 27th, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

