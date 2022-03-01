Serena Williams Struts in Purple Pointy Pumps and Leather Shorts on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams shows off her fierce walk in her latest video post on Instagram. Today, the four-time Olympic gold-medalist shared a video on the social platform that showed her strutting and flipping her hair in slow-mo.

For the outfit, Williams went with a sheer black long-sleeve top in a turtleneck style. On the lower half, she paired it with black leather shorts that had slight pleats on them. Over all of it, the athlete wore a blue, pink and purple striped duster sweater that had an ombré design. The sweater also had two big front pockets, and it had long sleeves.

Williams kept her accessories chic in a pair of sleek black sunglasses and sparkly hoop earrings. Her tresses were styled wavy with a middle part for a modern, streamlined finish.

To complete everything, Williams popped on a pair of purple metallic pumps that pulled the look together seamlessly. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and had a pointed-toe silhouette.

When it comes to the multi-hyphenated award-winning athlete, it’s safe to say that she tends to gravitate towards stylish pieces that place an emphasis on construction, functionality and color. For example, recently, Williams wore a black hoodie that had the word “GOAT” etched across the front with her stats and records placed on the back of the item paired with multicolored Nike sneakers. And she also showcased her affinity for patterns when she wore a black t-shirt, an abstract printed skirt coordinated with Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 sneakers.

Williams also worked with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples. The mother of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. also has her own clothing line, S by Serena, and her own jewelry label, Serena Williams Jewelry. Williams is a Nike ambassador and collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker.

