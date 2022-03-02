Serena Williams Does the ‘Drop’ Challenge in Blue Puffer Coat, White Dress and Matching Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams shows that she can keep up with the trends on both the internet and in fashion alike. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video on Instagram today that showed the athlete in the middle of a shoot for Audemars Piguet while doing the viral TikTok “drop” challenge.

In the caption Williams wrote, “I had to do it. I even Got the entire @audemarspiguet team to do it. This is worldwide dropping baby! #dropchallenge #beyonce #idropgood #isuckathashtags #photoshootfun”

When it comes to the look, Williams popped on a blue puffer coat from the Yeezy x Gap collaboration that featured no buttons and had a puffy collar. Underneath, she wore a white dress that had a circular neckline with a small cutout in the middle. The garment came to her knees and elevated her outerwear.

On the footwear front, Williams slipped on a pair of pointed-toe pumps that coordinated with the blue of her coat. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and tied her attire together nicely.

Williams has a sophisticated and flirty sartorial taste that she displays on her Instagram feed and at live appearances alike. For example, recently, Williams donned a multicolored sweater, leather shorts and purple pointy pumps that showed her affinity for punchy colors.

Also, on Monday, Williams made her runway debut for Off-White that was a tribute to the late founder and creative director of the brand, Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021. She wore a sheer navy blue dress over a printed high-neck long-sleeve top with matching pants underneath for an interesting take on wearing patterns.

Williams has worked with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples. She is also a Nike brand athlete and collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker.