Serena Williams Pops in Pink Bodycon Dress & Barely-There Sandals in Photoshoot for Her Namesake Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams is pretty in pink with her latest Instagram post. Yesterday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on the social media platform that showed the multi-hyphenated athlete posing in front of a vintage Ford car as she modeled a dress from her namesake brand.

For the outfit, Williams donned a coral pink mini dress that featured two spaghetti straps and ruching and draping throughout. The garment also had a square neckline for a modern and refined finish.

Bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of a wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique. They are often mini to mid-length but can have high or low necklines and sleeves of all types. Popularized in the ‘90s, the dress style has sometimes been associated with clubwear and sex appeal.

Williams grounded her look with a pair of PVC sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and incorporated a pointed-toe sole.

When it comes to Williams’ aesthetic, she tends to fancy stylish and sleek silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a blue and white flouncy minidress and a bright green minidress paired with white pumps and black pumps while twirling in a video on Instagram with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line, S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

