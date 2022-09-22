Serena Williams Is Officially a ‘Soccer Mom’ in Fitted Tank Top & Hot Pink Nike Hat at Daughter Olympia’s First Game

Serena Williams put a sporty-chic twist on soccer mom style, while taking her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to practice. On Thursday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist uploaded an Instagram reel, which sees her standing in front of a white truck drenched in sweat.

“First day as a soccer mom, but you know I decided not to do the minivan just do the Lincoln,” the athlete says in the video.

Instead of standing on the sidelines, Williams revealed that she volunteered to be an assistant coach instead.

“True story: I showed up to Olympia’s first soccer practice. And she was so nervous she would NOT leave my side. So they needed volunteers to be an assistant coach so now I am an assistant coach (where I can) and clearly I was not prepared just went to chill and left looking like this. At least I have the Lincoln to get us to soccer practice! Modern-day soccer mom. Maybe I’ll call up angel city @lincoln,” Williams captioned the video.

In the short clip, the tennis star wore a grey tank top that was covered in sweat due to all the work she put in with helping out the teams. She paired the casual athletic piece with black pants and covered her short blond tresses with a pink Nike hat.

(L-R) Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and her sister Isha Price at a ceremony during the 2022 U.S. Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022 in Queens, New York. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

