Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Twirl in Matching Spring-Chic Outfits for Heartwarming Dance Video

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr. are best friends, and their coordinating fashion also proves it. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the multi-hyphenated athlete twirling and playing with her daughter in adorable looks.

For the first outfit, Williams wore a blue and white flouncy minidress that had a “Little House on The Prairie” vibe. The garment also had puffy sleeves and a ruffled hemline that added volume along with a high neckline for a sleek finish. Ohanian wore a matching option that had all of the same details as her mom’s dress.

Next, Williams wore a bright green minidress that had puffy 3/4 sleeves and a crew neckline from a modern feel. Ohanian wore the same look, but hers had a black decorative border placed right above the hemline for fun detailing that read “one world one love.”

Williams chose to ground her looks with two options: white pumps and black pumps. Her white option was clean and minimal with a pointed-toe silhouette, while the black option was pointy but featured gold embellishments. Her daughter, on the other hand, went with a pair of gold two-strap sandals for her first outfit and a pair of black flats for the second.

Williams tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a white long-sleeve bodycon midi dress teamed with brown glittery lace-up heels while attending “The Ellen Show” this week.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

