Serena Williams Showcases Her Catwalk at Off-White Fashion Show in Honor of Late Virgil Abloh

Celebrity runway cameos may be a recurring theme this fashion month, but the latest appearances are extra special. To kickoff Paris Fashion Week, Off-White presented its Fall 2022 presentation, the final contribution from the late fashion designer and founder Virgil Abloh, who passed away after a private battle with cancer in November 2021.

The “Spaceship Earth” event featured flags with one of Abloh’s famous sayings “Question Everything” – adorned on them, along with an enormous chandelier in the middle of an austere white room.

Serena Williams, tennis champion and long-time muse to Abloh, was one of many famous faces to walk the runway in honor of the entrepreneur. Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Cindy Crawford also showcased their catwalks in Abloh’s designs.

Serena Williams walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An “Imaginary Experience” at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Williams is no stranger to the runway as she has modeled for her own fashion line in the past. However, this marks her first time walking for a major luxury brand during fashion month. The Olympic gold medalist donned a portion of the label’s “ready-to-wear” collection, which consisted of a sheer navy blue dress that she wore over a printed high-neck long-sleeve top with matching pants underneath.

Williams served as the inspiration behind Abloh’s first collection with Nike. The following year, Williams attended the 2019 Met Gala wearing neon yellow sneakers designed by Abloh as a part of his sneaker collaboration with Nike, and shortly after, she wore an outfit from the designer to the 2019 French Open.

