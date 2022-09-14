Serena Williams Upgrades Power Suiting With Barbiecore Twist & Silver Sandals at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Serena Williams joined the star-studded guest list at Michael Kors’ latest show.

The retired tennis star hit the brand’s runway show on Wednesday morning. The show, part of New York Fashion Week, was held in NYC and other guests included Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Hudgens, Keke Palmer and many more.

Williams attending the Michael Kors runway show on Sept. 14 in NYC. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

To the event, Williams went with a Legally Blonde-inspired look. She wore a hot pink single-breasted blazer with matching straight leg trousers. Under her jacket, she wore a lighter pink sparkly top with a square neckline. Williams tied her hair up and added small stud earrings to her look, as well as a gold watch and a large heart pendant necklace.

Williams attending the Michael Kors runway show on Sept. 14 in NYC. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

The Olympian added silver strappy sandals to complete the outfit. Her heels featured a thin strap across the toes and the ankles. The thin stiletto heels added at least 4 inches.

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour and Williams attending the Michael Kors runway show on Sept. 14 in NYC. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

Though known for her impressive tennis career, Williams has also been dipping her feet into the fashion industry over the past few years. Just recently, she opened Vogue World’s runway show on Monday night during New York Fashion Week, wearing a custom Balenciaga metallic cape gown. Before her final match, she made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from neon colors and black catsuits.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Serena Williams’ best street style moments.