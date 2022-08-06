Serena Williams Brightens Summer Days in a Breezy Floral Shirt Dress and Nude Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams styles rosy summer florals on Instagram.

The Olympian dominated off the court on her social media yesterday, styling a dress from her own brand, “S by Serena.” Williams can be seen lounging on a white carpeted floor with cream curtains cascading down in the background. The caption simply reads, “Summer Fridays call for floral 🌸.”

The star modeled her Blair shirt dress, a fan favorite beloved by everyone including Williams. The shirt dress consists of a crisp collar and long flouncy sleeves that come to a close with tight cuffs. The dress is a midi length made of a white fabric embellished with pink roses scattered amongst wild printed greenery. Williams wore a silver chain necklace, accessorizing minimally in order to highlight the garment.

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. This time around, Williams traded in her sneakers for classic nude pointed pumps with a sizable heel.

The Nike-sponsored athlete’s sandals and pumps for formal events usually include accents like bold colors and crystals. And on more casual occasions, she regularly wears a diverse range of sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

Channel Serena Williams’ stylish shoe choices with these nude pointed pumps.

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx Pointed Toe Pump, $60 (was $100)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Antonia Pointed Toe Pump, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Buy Now: Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Pump, $60 (was $120)