Serena Williams Goes Monochrome In Nike Mini Dress With Fresh White Sneakers For First Wimbledon Match

Serena Williams has made her return to Wimbledon, almost a year after she was forced to retire from her first-round match due to a hamstring injury. On Tuesday, the seven-time champion stepped onto the court to take on France’s Harmony Tan at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The tennis icon proved her sartorial reign in a full white Nike ensemble. Williams’ look consisted of a long-sleeve mini dress. The sleek number was complete with a V-neckline, circle cutouts near the wrist and contour boning detailing at the back. The garment also had a sheer pleated hemline that featured floral print.

Serena Williams at the ladies’ singles first round match against Harmony Tan of France in the Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The athlete styled her hair in a ponytail and added a white headband. When it came down to footwear, Williams continued to served a monochromatic moment by slipping into a pair of white Nike sneakers. The classic style had a green outsole and rigged edge for greater traction.

Serena Williams at the ladies’ singles first round match against Harmony Tan of France in the Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: AP

A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

