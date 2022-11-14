Serena Williams Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress & Invisible Heels at National Portrait Gallery Gala

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its Director Kim Sajet welcomed some of the biggest entertainers and luminaries from across the country to Washington for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala on Nov. 12.

Serena Williams was one of the many stars to receive the museum’s Portrait of a Nation Award for her wide-ranging transformative contributions to the United States and its citizens. The four-time Olympic gold medalist made a sparkling statement at the event, arriving in a striped purple gown. The glittering piece had long, cutout sleeves, a plunging neckline, side slant pockets and a ruffled hem.

Serena Williams attends the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

For glam, Williams went with a shimmery smokey eye and neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. Adding a touch of elegance to her look, the decorated tennis champion accessorized with a diamond choker necklace.

The length of Williams’ dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with sharp pumps, statement sandals or strappy heels.

(L-R) Mellody Hobson and Serena Williams attend the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

