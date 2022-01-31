Serena Williams Models a Sleek Date Night Bodycon Dress With Metallic Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams brought a sophisticated flair to the little black dress while modeling for her clothing brand, S by Serena.

The tennis player replaced her on-the-court athletic look with a sleek night-out number. She commented on the post that the ensemble was perfect for date night with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. She posed in the S by Serena Grace Cut-Out Tank Dress in black. The piece features a body-hugging fit as well as cutout slits placed on the chest and ribcage. The crew neck midi dress, which comes in three colors and two prints, also fell just above the athlete’s knees.

On her feet, the 40-year-old wore a pair of standout platform pumps. The silver shoes boasted a thick sole and gave Williams some height with the chunky heel. The footwear also featured a thick ribbed strap with a knot detail at the center of her foot as well as a thinner strap around her ankle. The look was accessorized with a thin chain necklace.

Williams launched S by Serena in 2018. The brand aims to celebrate smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong and stylish qualities in every person.

Related Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Have a Lightsaber Battle in Style Serena Williams Has a Dance Off in Shoes With an Invisible Heel Lily Collins Elevates Floral Couture Outfit With Shiny Black Platform Heels For 'The Ellen Show'

When it comes to her day-to-day looks, the Nike athlete has a chic, sporty style that is refined and classic. Throughout her Instagram she can be seen wearing more bodycon dresses as well as loungewear, effective activewear, tailored separates, printed sets and dashing outerwear that gives her plenty of options.

On the footwear front, Williams slips her feet into wedges, boots, Nike sneakers, pumps, and sandals that tie her getups together.

Flip through the gallery to see Williams’ Best Street Style Over the Years.

Slip into a pair of platform pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Sandals, $138.

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Teaser Sandal, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American Platform Heels, $185