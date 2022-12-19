Serena Williams Serves Sleek Style in Ribbed Dress & Sharp Pointy Pumps for Lincoln Navigator Campaign

Serena Williams knows how to make a sleek style statement. On Monday, the tennis champion uploaded an Instagram Reel explaining her love for the Lincoln Navigator.

The video sees the four-time Olympic gold medalist entering the vehicle in a vibrant blue dress. The sleeveless ribbed piece featured a round neckline, streamlined accents throughout and a pleated hemline.

Williams parted her curly caramel tresses in the middle and accessorized with a silver dainty necklace. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the tennis champion completed her look with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a triangular pointed toe, thin strap across the instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Serena Williams attended Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

