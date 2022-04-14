Serena Williams Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Bodycon Mini Dress & Barely-There Heels for Her S by Serena Brand

Serena Williams went wild for animal prints yesterday in a photo shared on her clothing label S by Serena’s Instagram page, where the four-time Olympic gold medalist modeled a ferocious look.

For the outfit, Williams donned a leopard-print bodycon dress that included ruching on the hips, slightly puffy sleeves and a crew neckline.

Bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of a wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique. They are often mini to mid-length but can feature high or low necklines and sleeves of all types. Popularized in the ‘90s, the dress style is sometimes associated with clubwear and sex appeal.

Transparent strappy sandals grounded her ensemble. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and incorporated a skinny heel.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, the athlete tends to gravitate towards edgy and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a plunging hot pink gown by Stello that had long-sleeves and a keyhole cutout at the center paired with pink strappy sandals for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding. Also, for the same event, she wore a metallic silver mini dress by Balmain with crystal-embellished sandals for a sleek look to recap her blissful weekend.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on clothing pieces, accessories and handbags.

Click through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.

