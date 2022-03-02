Serena Williams Puts Her Blue Bow Mules on Display in a Black Leather Jumpsuit in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams continues to do Paris Fashion Week in style.

The multi-hyphenated athlete was spotted today while leaving her hotel room in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

Outfit-wise, Williams went with a black leather jumpsuit that featured a long-sleeve top that had two big pockets on the front of the piece. It had shoulder straps and a sleek collar for a uniformed finish. The lower half of the garment was semi-cropped and incorporated a scrunchie closure on each leg. For accessories, she wore a dangling diamond necklace and she carried a Versace shopping bag.

Serena Williams leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

To ground everything, Williams opted for a pair of blue leather mules that ad a big bow across the toes of the shoes. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and included a metallic heel for a glitzy finish.

On Monday, Williams made her runway debut for Off-White as a tribute to the late founder and creative director of the brand, Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021. For the occasion, the brand’s team put her in a sheer navy blue dress over a printed high-neck long-sleeve top with matching pants underneath.

When it comes to Williams, she has a flirty sartorial taste that she displays on her Instagram feed and with her clothing line alike. For example, recently, she donned an asymmetrical oatmeal-colored dress paired with metallic sandals to showcase a new style coming to her online store. Also, we’ve seen her wear a bodycon dress and metallic platforms for a date night ensemble.

Williams is a Nike brand athlete and collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker. She also has her own line of clothing, S by Serena, and her own jewelry line, Serena William Jewelry, both curated with her tastes in mind.

