×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams Puts Her Blue Bow Mules on Display in a Black Leather Jumpsuit in Paris

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA833457_005-head
2021
2019
2019
2019
View Gallery 23 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams continues to do Paris Fashion Week in style.

The multi-hyphenated athlete was spotted today while leaving her hotel room in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

Outfit-wise, Williams went with a black leather jumpsuit that featured a long-sleeve top that had two big pockets on the front of the piece. It had shoulder straps and a sleek collar for a uniformed finish. The lower half of the garment was semi-cropped and incorporated a scrunchie closure on each leg. For accessories, she wore a dangling diamond necklace and she carried a Versace shopping bag.

Serena Williams, leather, blue, mules, March 2 2022
Serena Williams leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2022.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA
Serena Williams, leather, blue, mules, March 2 2022
Serena Williams leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2022.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

To ground everything, Williams opted for a pair of blue leather mules that ad a big bow across the toes of the shoes. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and included a metallic heel for a glitzy finish.

Related

Serena Williams Does the 'Drop' Challenge in Blue Puffer Coat, White Dress and Matching Pumps

Serena Williams Showcases Her Catwalk at Off-White Fashion Show in Honor of Late Virgil Abloh

Serena Williams Struts in Purple Pointy Pumps and Leather Shorts on Instagram

On Monday, Williams made her runway debut for Off-White as a tribute to the late founder and creative director of the brand, Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021. For the occasion, the brand’s team put her in a sheer navy blue dress over a printed high-neck long-sleeve top with matching pants underneath.

Serena Williams, leather, blue, mules, March 2 2022
Serena Williams leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2022.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to Williams, she has a flirty sartorial taste that she displays on her Instagram feed and with her clothing line alike. For example, recently, she donned an asymmetrical oatmeal-colored dress paired with metallic sandals to showcase a new style coming to her online store. Also, we’ve seen her wear a bodycon dress and metallic platforms for a date night ensemble.

Williams is a Nike brand athlete and collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker. She also has her own line of clothing, S by Serena, and her own jewelry line, Serena William Jewelry, both curated with her tastes in mind.

Click through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years. 

L'Agence Lolita Suede Mules
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’Agence Lolita Suede Mules, $395

Versace La Medusa Mid-Heel Mules
CREDIT: Versace

To Buy: Versace La Medusa Mid-Heel Mules, $850

Saint Laurent LA 16 mules
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Saint Laurent LA 16 Mules, $695

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad