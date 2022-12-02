Serena Williams Lets Her Feet Breathe on Yacht Ride With Metallic Top & Miniskirt at Miami Art Basel Party

Serena Williams put a trendy spin on boating style to celebrate Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin’s Layered jewelry brand on Dec. 1. The event was held on the Superyacht Utopia IV during Miami’s Art Basel.

Williams was effortlessly chic for the occasion, posing for photos in a gold metallic tank top and a white streamlined miniskirt. To further elevate her ensemble, the tennis champion accessorized with dark oversized shades and a gold choker necklace.

Serena Williams attends the Layered Event on the Superyacht Utopia IV during Art Basel in Miami, Florida on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

(L-R) Amber Ridinger Mclaughlin and Serena Williams at the Layered Event on the Superyacht Utopia IV during Art Basel in Miami, Florida on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

The four-time Olympic gold medalist styled parted her curly tresses in the middle and added a pop of color with a berry lip.

Though Williams opted to go barefoot, her dress was likely paired with a set of ventilated warm-weather footwear, such as slides, flat thong or heeled sandals. The styles are top contenders for boating, due to their minimalist silhouettes and ease to slip on and off.

(L-R) Mary Floyd, Natalia, Serena Williams, Maria Checa and Amber Ridinger Mclaughlin at the Layered Event on the Superyacht Utopia IV during Art Basel in Miami, Florida on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

