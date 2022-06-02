Serena Williams Debuts Her Fierce Bodysuit With a Fun Twist in Pink Studded Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

For her S By Serena brand, Serena Williams seemingly reimagined a version of her iconic on-court catsuit that went viral in 2018 at the French.

The tennis pro modeled her namesake label’s new Harper Jumpsuit on Instagram today. Her simple look mastered sleek and stylish minimalism, but designed for a variety of occasions.

She posed in a bodycon one-piece pant suit with a ribbed finish, short sleeves and a collarless standup neckline. A zip ran up the front of the jumpsuit, which also ran into high-waisted and vertical stitching. She also added a sophisticated touch to her look with a short pearl necklace.

Williams added some color to the look with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of pink strappy heels that gave a spring/summer flair to her ensemble.

The shoes featured spiky detailing across the straps that wrapped around her feet and across her ankle at the back. The heels of her shoes also gave her a bit of height.

The 23-time grand slam winner is often seen wearing looks from her brand S by Serena. The latest collection, Summer Days Summer Nights, features bodysuits, bodycon skirts, shirt dresses, loose-fitting summer pants and more.

Last month, the 40-year-old modeled the Lyric Dress in Royal Blue, which featured a sweetheart neckline and full-length attached gloves. The fitted dress also featured a ruched finish in a soft double-layered stretch fabric.

Williams is known for her standout style both on and off the court. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on clothing pieces, accessories and handbags.

Shop these pink heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Schutz Melina sandals, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Lessa pink patent sandal, $110

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Terri Sandal, 59.99