Serena Williams Lets Her Feet Breathe & Goes Tropical Style in Slit Skirt & Knitted Crop Top on the Beach

Serena Williams snapped a selfie of her off-duty outfit yesterday, sharing her colorful two-piece wear with followers on her Instagram Story. Williams’ outfit pic was followed by videos of tropical scenery, dancing, dinner with friends, and a white sandy beach.

The post saw Williams wearing a bright blue knitted crop top with short sleeves, a ribbed texture, and an asymmetrical hem. The Olympian paired the tee with a green high-waisted maxi skirt made of stretchy fabric, the garment featuring a daring side slit. The tennis star wore little to no makeup and styled her hair down and braided back out of her face.

Serena Williams on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Although she isn’t wearing any with this look, when it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. The Nike-sponsored athlete often gravitates towards sleek sandals and pointed-toe pumps that usually include accents like bold colors and crystals for more formal events.

On and off the tennis court, Williams regularly wears cushy athletic sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Williams is a designer herself, having launched her namesake “Serena” clothing brand in 2018.

Serena Williams was seen leaving her hotel to go to the US Open. 02 Sep 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

