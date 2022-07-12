×
Serena Williams Styles Athletic ‘Dad’ Sneakers Off the Court in Jersey Dress and Denim Jacket

By Amina Ayoud
Serena Williams strutted her stuff in a short video posted to her Instagram.

The tennis pro took a quick video of her outfit, Williams walking towards the camera slowly in the post made on July 10. Williams got closer and closer to the camera in order to stick her tongue out, showing off every detail of her look while “Sweet Dreams” by Trinix played in the background.

Williams wore a black stretchy maxi dress with a large slit running up the side. The dress was a scoop neck with a small tie detail christening the top of the leg slit. The jersey dress was paired with a cropped dark wash denim jacket with black leather lapels. The jacket had silver buttons and lots of room for deep pockets, making the outerwear not just fashionable but functional too.

The tennis star slung a dainty gold heart necklace around her neck and called the casual outfit a day, putting the glitz and glamor Williams usually wears aside for the moment in favor of something easy and breezy. Off the tennis court, Williams is still a fashion star, the athlete wearing intricate outfits and intense hair styles on days off too.

The four time Olympic gold medalist traded in her beloved heels for something more casual, popping on white sneakers. The tennis player is known for her impeccable shoe style, wearing everything from sky-high platforms to sneakers much like these ones. The shoes sport a unique color scheme of white, black, and neon orange, each color contrasting in a major way. The shoes have a chunky “dad sneaker” feel with pointed toes and white laces. The style is typical for Williams, something that allows for movement, allowing the tennis player to be ready for just about everything life throws her way.

Read more about some of Serena Williams’ best street style moments over the years.

