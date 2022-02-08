Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer.

To ground everything, Williams opted for a pair of black Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 low sneakers that feature late Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh’s signature quotation marks and a stitched Nike Swoosh. The shoes are $1,895 on Farfetch.com.

The Nike x Off-White The 10th: Air Force 1 low sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

For Williams’ essential style, she has a trendy yet classic taste that prompts her to wear flirty and chic pieces. For example, recently, she wore Fendi floating wedge boots and a black monochromatic outfit for a dance-off, and she also wore a neutral-colored asymmetrical dress for an easy, streamlined getup.

Williams has collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker and has even had her own collaborative Air Max sandals. The Nike ambassador has also collaborated with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples.

Click through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.

Put on a pair of black sneakers for a sporty look.