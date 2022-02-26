Serena Williams is the GOAT in a Printed Sweatshirt, Black Leggings and Multicolored Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams checks the scoreboard with her latest look. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video to Instagram today that showed the athlete modeling a commemorative piece of fashion.

For the outfit, Williams donned a black hoodie that featured a black and white graphic across the front that read “GOAT” and had pictures of her playing placed inside each letter of the word. On the back of the garment was a list of Williams’ career stats and her awards in white and gold lettering. When it comes to the lower half, Williams opted for a pair of black leggings that unified her attire.

To complete everything, Williams slipped on a pair of pink, burgundy and white Nike sneakers that incorporated a chunky sole.

Williams has a chic yet comfortable clothing taste that she displays on both her Instagram feed and at live appearances. For example, she attended the Gucci fall 2022 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, where she wore an asymmetrical oatmeal-colored dress and metallic sandals. Also, Williams matched with her sister Venus while wearing little white dresses and sleek sneakers for a take on polished dressing.

Williams is a Nike ambassador and has partnered with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of branded staples. She also has her own clothing line, called S by Serena, which sells dresses, blouses and activewear. Additionally, she has a jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry, that offers classic necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Williams also collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker recently.

