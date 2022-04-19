Serena Williams Sharpens Up Tennis Skills With Daughter Olympia in Matching Outfits & Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams may have met her perfect match on the tennis court — her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. On Tuesday, the tennis champion shared a hilarious moment featuring herself and her mini me seemingly getting ready for an intense game.

In the video, Williams prepares for the match before she looks across the net to see her challenger. On the opposite end of the court, Ohanian — wearing the same outfit as her mom— stands strong, ready to take on Williams in the competition.

“Sometimes it be ya own mini,” the athlete captioned the video.

Williams was sporty-chic in a black and white Nike ensemble. The outfit consisted of a long-sleeve crop top and a matching asymmetrical skirt. Both pieces were streamlined with bold stripes and included Nike’s signature Swoosh logo in neon green. The four-time Olympic gold medalist completed her look with white and gold Nike sneakers.

Williams and Olympia have been crushing the twinning game on and off the court. Earlier this month, the tennis superstar sent social media into a frenzy when she shared a gallery of throwback photos from fall Paris Fashion Week. The pictures shows the pair posing in hot pink Balmain dresses.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, she is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

