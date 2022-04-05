Serena Williams & Daughter Strike Poses in Hot Pink Balmain x Barbie Dresses With Versatile Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian have been crushing the twinning style game on and off the court. However on Monday, Williams shared a gallery of throwback photos on Instagram from fall Paris Fashion Week.

The adorable images immediately sent social media into a frenzy as the dynamic duo models their most high-fashion look yet. The sweet mommy-and-me moment shows Williams and Ohanian posing in a Victorian-style hotel room, while wearing matching hot pink Balmain dresses.

“Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd,” the tennis champion wrote under the upload.

Hailing from the Balmain x Barbie capsule collection, the mini dress is made from the monogram jacquard in a fitting shade of pink and includes a turtleneck, padded shoulders and fitted silhouette that helps to create an eye-catching aesthetic. Williams swapped her blunt cut bob for long straight hair and took her look up a notch with red pointed-toe boots. While her 4-year-old slipped into a pair of gold sandals.

Williams has a stylish and refined sartorial fashion sense. The four-time Olympic gold medalist has been stepping out in some head-turning and noteworthy ensembles for red carpet events. For example, last month she shut down Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in a silver Versace mini dress and strappy embellished sandals. In March, she showcased her street style at the Balmain Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week. Williams sat front row in a look from the luxury fashion house. Her outfit consisted of a cropped jacket with a matching high-waisted velvet miniskirt. She finished off her look with black mesh sock boots.

Flip through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.

