Serena Williams Throws Surprise Disney ‘Moana’-Inspired Party for Daughter Olympia in Nike Sneakers

Serena Williams is focusing on the finer things in life — showering her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian with surprise parties.

“Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties. We don’t need a reason or a special occasion, we make every day as special and memorable as we can,” Williams captioned a photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Nike athlete posed under a colorful balloon arch alongside an actress dressed in a “Moana”-inspired look. They were joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter.

Williams, Ohanian, and Olympia all opted for Nike sneakers — embracing versatile style choices suitable for day-to-day activities.

Williams and Ohanian chose black footwear with the Nike Swoosh logo glazed in a metallic colorway. Meanwhile, Olympia wore a white pair of Nike “Blazer” sneakers with the Swoosh in black. For security and an easy-on fit, her style incorporated a velcro strap around the mid-rise collar.

Besides from being a sneaker originally seen on the basketball court, the Nike Blazer’s silhouette has been picked up by the luxury market. Designers such as Supreme, Comme des Garçons and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White have all created limited-edition versions of the sneaker.

Williams has collaborated with Nike for more than a decade. From the legacy she left on the tennis courts with her on-court fashion statements — many athletic ensembles were designed by Nike’s apparel design lead Carly Ellis — to the Serena Williams Design Crew apprenticeship program she and Nike developed in 2019.