Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Serve Adorable Twinning Moment In Sparkling Nike Outfits & Custom Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served a sweet mother-daughter twinning moment at the 2022 U.S. Open on August 29. The tennis champion arrived in style at the USTA Bille Jean King National Tennis Center for her final U.S. Open appearance. Earlier this month, Williams covered Vogue’s September issue, where she announced her retirement plans in a verbal essay with the magazine.

To commemorate the monumental moment, the 23-time Grand Slam winner made her way onto the court in a custom Nike outfit that she helped design. The dress featured a shimmering, diamond-encrusted bodice and a six-layer skirt. The bodice was meant to represent the Arthur Ashe stadium at night, while the skirt paid tribute to Serena’s six U.S. Open wins. The tennis champion took her look up a notch with by decorating her hair with gems and an embellished Nike headband.

Serena Williams arrives at her women’s singles match against Danka Kovinic on Day 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Williams’ footwear was equally as dazzling, she completed her look with the NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers — a custom Serena PE featuring a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and her initials on the medial side. The solid gold deubrés on the laces feature 400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry.

Serena Williams during a women’s singles match against Danka Kovinic on Day 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Olympia sat courtside cheering for her mother with her dad Alexis Ohanian throughout the event. The toddler mimicked her mother’s outfit and paid homage to her by sporting white beads at the bottom of her braids, which were reminiscent to the ones Williams wore when she won her very first U.S. Open in 1999.

(L-R) Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and her sister Isha Price at a ceremony during the 2022 U.S. Open on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

