Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Have a Lightsaber Battle in Style

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian duel with lightsabers wearing outfits that made the battle that much more fun.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her playing with the 4-year-old while in functional clothing. For Olympias’s look, she was wearing a pink flowy dress that features ruffles on the front for a festive pop. For Williams’ ensemble, she opted for a black and white Nike basketball jersey paired with black stretch shorts that gave her an athletic vibe.

When it came down to the shoes, Williams slipped her feet into a pair of her signature Nike Air Max Koko Serena Williams Design Crew sandals. The shoes had an open-toe concept with the upper of a deconstructed Air Max sneaker, but the sole has the air bubble that the silhouette has become known, which helps to boost support and comfort. They are available for purchase at Nike.com.

Williams has a chic, athletic clothing taste that is refined and classic. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing bodycon dresses, loungewear, effective activewear, tailored separates, printed sets and dashing outerwear that gives her plenty of options. On the footwear front, Williams slips her feet into wedges, boots, Nike sneakers, pumps, and sandals that tie her getups together.

Williams has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. The Nike ambassador has her own clothing line, S by Serena, which sells dresses, blouses and activewear. And she also has a jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry, that offers classic necklaces, bracelets and earrings. She has also collaborated with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples.

