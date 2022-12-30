Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Strikes a Pose in Purple Tie-Dye Sweatpants, Fringe Sunglasses & White Sneakers

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served up style in an Instagram post made today. The image saw the five-year-old standing before a leafy wall while striking a pose in a tie-dye set and casual sneakers.

The two pieces consisted of a crew neck dappled with lavender on a white background paired with sweatpants with the same speckling. Elevating her ensemble, Olympia opted for ultra-cool cat eye sunglasses with a gold fringe accent hanging off the thin metal frame. The child star wore her hair in space buns pinned up with cute blue and yellow bows.

Olympia kept things casual and laced up white sneakers with flat soles, white laces and a bulky silhouette. The sneaker is a popular pick for the young fashionista and her mother, acting as a consistent go-to in both of their shoe lineups. The pair is extremely versatile thanks to their color or lack thereof.

Olympia seems to be following the fashionable steps of her mother. A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

