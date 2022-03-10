Serena Williams Models Cape Dress & 6-Inch Heels With Daughter Alexis Olympia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams gives major spring vibes with her latest post. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photoset on the social media platform today posing with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in neutral looks.

In the caption, Williams wrote, “To know me is to know I love @olympiaohanian and capes.”

For Williams’ outfit, she went with a new dress from her own S by Serena apparel brand. The Nova beige tank top dress had thick straps and came down to her ankles. Over it, she wore a cropped cape that matched the color for a sophisticated touch.

As for her 4-year-old, she wore a light pink suit skirt ensemble. It consisted of a blazer vest that had shiny gold buttons and included front pockets and a chic lapel. Her skirt featured a thick hemline and incorporated a wrap design.

To complete everything, the tennis star threw on a pair of pink Versace La Medusa Platform sandals that had a bright bubblegum pink color and caged uppers. The shoes also had gold hardware, double platform soles and included two ankle straps for maximum security. Set on 6-inch block heels, the shoes retail for $1,425.

Williams has a stylish yet refined clothing sense. During Paris Fashion Week, she wore leather shorts and purple pointy pumps for a sharp look while strutting. Also, she donned a bodycon dress from her clothing brand paired with metallic platform heels for a sleek date night ensemble that gave a lesson in mixing colors.

The athlete also worked with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples. Williams is a Nike ambassador and created her own Air Force 1 sneaker. Also, she has her own line of clothing, S by Serena, and her own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry. She made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week this season at the Off-White show in honor of Virgil Abloh while wearing a printed shirt dress layered over matching pants.

