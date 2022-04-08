Serena Williams Impressively Dances & Dips in Studded Valentino Heels & Ruffled Mini Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams is kicking off the weekend in style. In a new video uploaded on Instagram on Friday, the tennis champion dances to Latto’s “It’s Givin'” in front of a beautiful boardwalk background, complete with palm trees, boats and crystal blue waters. “Bring the table to the table,” Williams wrote.

The environment was the perfect setting to show off her ensemble, which consisted of a dark navy blue dress. The garment included ruffled details along the shoulders, plunging neckline and on the hem. The athlete teamed the flowy number with a black leather belt that wrapped tightly around her waist.

To amp up the glam factor, she added round black shades, dainty gold jewelry, including necklaces and rings and a watch by Audemars Piguet. The S by Serena founder swapped her usual blunt cut bob for long waves that were parted in the middle.

In true fashion form, Williams rounded things out with a major eye-catching detail: Valentino Garavani Roman Stud T-Strap Pumps. Bold studs inspired by architectural details on Roman palaces gleam along the straps of this calfskin pump with a pointed toe and tapered heel. The $1,150 pair features leather uppers, lining and sole and an adjustable ankle strap with a buckle closure.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Valentino Garavani Roman Stud T-Strap Pump, $1,150.

