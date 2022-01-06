Serena Williams Has a Dance Off in Shoes With an Invisible Heel

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Serena Williams makes dancing a stylish, high fashion moment.

The tennis star posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the athlete having a dance off against a twirler from Hampton University. Williams was seen smiling and twirling the baton. For the ensemble, Williams donned a black top that featured a cascading glittery design strewn across the front of the shirt. She paired it with a black leather asymmetrical miniskirt.

When it came down to the footwear, Williams slipped on a pair of black Fendi First Leather Wedge Booties that featured a distinct gold wedge heel in the form of the brands signature “F” logo.

Serena has a glam, athletic sartorial aesthetic that both sleek and refined. On her Instagram feed, we see pictures of her wearing bodycon dresses, chill loungewear and breezy separates that offer the tennis superstar a lot of versatile options. Shoe-wise, Williams opts for boots, wedges, pumps, sandals and sneakers that all unify or add an extra pop to her getups.

Williams has also ventured into the fashion industry and has her own line of clothing and jewelry. On the clothing front, she creates dresses, blouses and activewear that are created with comfort and style in mind. For jewelry, she designs timeless necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are classic enough for trendy vibes as well as more toned-down occasions. She has also collaborated with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples that fit her distinct flair.

Pop on a pair of black booties and elevate your winter ensembles.

