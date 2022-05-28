Serena Williams Blooms in Floral Shirt-Dress & Versatile Pumps in New Campaign for Her Brand

There’s a certain opulence about Serena Williams, and it’s always amplified in campaigns for her clothing line, S by Serena.

In new modeling shots, the tennis star sits with class as she posed in the brand’s Blair Shirt Dress, one of the new additions to her collection. The Blair Shirt Dress, just like other articles from Williams’ collection is affordable, ranging from $50 to $150, depending on if you want a bodysuit or one of Williams’ well-crafted sheer bodycon dresses.

The dress also consisted of sheer sleeves that puff slightly around the wrist, bringing a dash of luxury to the two-in-one dress. Paired well with the dress comes Serena’s jewelry, which only consists of a gold necklace as her wrists are left bare. Yet, her neatly white manicured nails also add to the overall taste of this shoot.

Like the perfect finish, Williams’ hair is styled into a bob with honey blond ombre beach waves sitting upon her shoulders.

Williams wore a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps that balance out the look, as it brings warmth to the very light colors used. The shoes mesh well with her background and also add character to the floral-print dress. These shoes were well-coordinated, as they’re easily accessible and can be worn on a casual daytime outfit, or as Williams demonstrates, can be worn with more of an alluring appeal.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.