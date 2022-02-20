Serena Williams Promotes Her New Collection Drop in a Brown Bodycon Dress and Barely-There Heeled Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams models her brand with sleekness in mind. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on her brand’s S by Serena Instagram account today as a way to promote her new collection releasing on Feb. 22.

In the photo, Williams wore a brown bodycon dress that had a short-sleeve design and plunging neckline for a relaxed feel. The garment looks like it’s made of a t-shirt material for extra comfort and ease. Her brown tresses were curled and framed her face nicely.

To complete everything, Williams sported a pair of barely-there, transparent sandals that had a unique t-strap silhouette. The heels had a height of approximately three inches for an elevated moment.

Lately, Williams has shown off her affinity for edgy styles that have a casual twist. For example, she recently wore a black bodycon dress paired with metallic platform heels that were perfect for date night. And, we’ve seen her don a matching crop top and mini skirt with glittering heels for a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance for a vibrant ensemble.

Williams has collaborated with Nike on her own Air Force 1 sneaker. The Nike ambassador has partnered with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of branded staples and has her own clothing line, called S by Serena, which sells dresses, blouses and activewear. She also has a jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry, that offers classic necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Follow Williams’ lead and put on a pair of transparent heels for a chic appearance.

