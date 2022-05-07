Serena Williams Electrifies in a Blue Bodycon Minidress and Nude-Colored Sandals at Carbone Beach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams makes her choice of beachwear colorful and edgy.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted while arriving at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Fla., yesterday while wearing a chic look suitable for a nighttime beach visit.

Serena Williams in a blue dress and nude sandals at Carbone Beach in Miami on May 6. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Williams donned an electric blue bodycon minidress that featured two thin spaghetti straps along with ruching on the sides for a modern feel.

Bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of a wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique. They are often mini to mid-length but can feature high or low necklines and sleeves of all types. Popularized in the ‘90s, the dress style has sometimes been associated with clubwear and sex appeal.

Serena Williams in a blue dress and nude sandals at Carbone Beach in Miami on May 6. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Williams grounded her look with a pair of nude sandals. The shoes had a thick ankle strap and toe strap for security and comfort while also providing a stylish flair.

A closer look at Serena Williams’ nude sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to clothing, Williams tends to gravitate toward modern and chic silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a white long-sleeve bodycon midi dress teamed with brown glittery lace-up heels for a glitzy look while attending “The Ellen Show.”

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in fashion. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing things including black catsuits and neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

Click through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.

Put on a pair of neutral flats for a refined finish.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Aprio Sandal, $79.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Pedra Tan Sandals, $50 (was $70).

CREDIT: Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal, $98.