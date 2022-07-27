Serena Williams Serves Up Fierce Angles Twirling in Stretchy One-Shoulder Dress With Pointy Pumps for Black Tech Week

Serena Williams delivered statement angles in a fun and playful lavender dress of her own design before her appearance at Black Tech Week on July 21. Williams’ S by Serena fashion line has been her go-to choice for many public appearances.

The athlete shared an Instagram video on July 22, where she’s seen in the brand’s Corey Dress, which is an off-the-shoulder lavender style with one sleeve. The other side had ruching down the seam, adding a sophisticated detail.

The dress was simple but versatile as it could be worn for numerous occasions and is flawless for the spring to summer weather.

The tennis star didn’t need jewelry for this look, as she decided against any necklaces and rings for this occasion. She wore a thin silver bracelet to go along with this outfit.

For her hair, she wore her hair in a mixture of dark and light brown tones down her back through a side part. The light colors of her tresses were a nice addition to the bright color palette.

Related Natalia Bryant Makes 'Sex and the City' Tribute to Barneys in Mom Jeans, Corset & Clear Heels Tia Mowry Chicly Dances in Schoolgirl-Inspired Mini Skirt, Cardigan & Dior Slingback Heels Reese Witherspoon Goes for Gilded Glamour in Artsy Schiaparelli Dress & Bone White Pumps at New Show 'Surface' Premiere

The new S by Serena summer releases has similar draping and ruching. The collection features other adorning colors with draping across the neck, and shoulders, with more off-the-shoulder designs and cowl neck features. All of the new garments range in affordable prices as this Corey dress is on the market for $99.

For a completed look, Williams paired this dress with pink pointy pumps. The pastel color works for the brighter purple color because it’s in the same array of tones.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

PHOTOS: See Serena Williams’ Best Street Style Over the Years