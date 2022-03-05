Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams knows how to create an effortlessly casual, sporty ensemble.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted arriving at her hotel Friday in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on. Williams wore a black and red bodycon dress that featured red floral prints and a sleeveless design for a casual flair. The dress was semi-sheer and showed the continuing fabric underneath the outer layer.

Serena Williams during Paris Fashion Week, Paris, March 4. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Serena Williams during Paris Fashion Week on March 4. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Williams kept her accessories simple, carrying an Off-White shopping bag and also wearing her phone around her neck in a shoulder strap phone carrying case.

Serena Williams in Paris on March 4. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

On the footwear front, Williams popped on the Nike Court Legacy Serena Williams Design Crew sneakers. The shoes had slick black leather uppers paired with white shoelaces, white Swoosh branding and the SDC tongue label with “10 4 01” to honor diversity and inclusion.

Related Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots Bella Hadid Is Business Casual in a Graphic Isabel Marant Sweater and Baggy Trousers With Blue and Silver Sneakers Serena Williams Brings Edgy Glamour to Balmain Fashion Show in Cropped Blazer, Velvet Miniskirt & Black Sock Booties

A closer look at Serena Williams’ black and white Nike sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Williams and her fashion tastes, as of late, she has shown that she gravitates towards trendy and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a cropped green velvet blazer, a velvet miniskirt and black sock booties for an edgy yet stylish look while she sat front row at Balmain’s fall ’22 runway show. Also, Williams donned a blue puffer jacket from the Yeezy x Gap collab coordinated with a white dress and blue pumps for a chic outfit while on set for Audemars Piguet.

The athlete also worked with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples. Williams is a Nike ambassador, and she also has her own line of clothing, S by Serena, and her own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry.

Flip through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.

Put on a pair of black sneakers for a refined touch.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ecco Soft 7 Sneaker, $160.

CREDIT: Flight Club

To Buy: Nike Women’s Dunk Low ‘Black White’ Sneakers, $231+.

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 Shoes, $230.