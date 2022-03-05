Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Serena Williams knows how to create an effortlessly casual, sporty ensemble.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted arriving at her hotel Friday in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on. Williams wore a black and red bodycon dress that featured red floral prints and a sleeveless design for a casual flair. The dress was semi-sheer and showed the continuing fabric underneath the outer layer.
Williams kept her accessories simple, carrying an Off-White shopping bag and also wearing her phone around her neck in a shoulder strap phone carrying case.
On the footwear front, Williams popped on the Nike Court Legacy Serena Williams Design Crew sneakers. The shoes had slick black leather uppers paired with white shoelaces, white Swoosh branding and the SDC tongue label with “10 4 01” to honor diversity and inclusion.
When it comes to Williams and her fashion tastes, as of late, she has shown that she gravitates towards trendy and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a cropped green velvet blazer, a velvet miniskirt and black sock booties for an edgy yet stylish look while she sat front row at Balmain’s fall ’22 runway show. Also, Williams donned a blue puffer jacket from the Yeezy x Gap collab coordinated with a white dress and blue pumps for a chic outfit while on set for Audemars Piguet.
The athlete also worked with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples. Williams is a Nike ambassador, and she also has her own line of clothing, S by Serena, and her own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry.
Flip through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.
