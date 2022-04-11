×
Serena Williams Puts Edgy Twist on Wedding Dress Codes in Extreme High-Slit Cutout Gown & Sandals for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

By Ashley Rushford
Serena Williams wearing an outfit by David Koma arrives at the 2021 AFI Fest – Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘King Richard’
Eva Longoria
Gordon Ramsay
Romeo Beckham
Gordon Ramsay
The stars aligned for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend. The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot with the actress and heiress at her family’s Montserrel estate. Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsey, Isabel Grutman, Nicole Richie, Natalia Bryant and Serena and Venus Williams were among the stellar guests who celebrated the newlywed couple.

In true fashion form, Serena Williams pulled out a show-stopping look for the multi-day extravaganza. The tennis champion wore a plunging hot pink gown by Stello on April 9 for the official ceremony. The long-sleeve garment was complete with a key hole cutout at the center and an extreme thigh-high side slit.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Beckham Wedding
Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams (right) at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Backgrid/MEGA

The Nike athlete teamed the risky number with neutral nails and a large diamond ring. She styled her blond hair in a blunt cut bob and rounded things out with pink strappy sandals. The silhouette included a square outer sole and a crisscross strap around the ankle.

One outfit wasn’t enough for the lavish event. On Monday, Williams took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the weekend’s festivities. The 23-time Grand Slam winner swapped her vibrant frock for a silver metallic mini dress by Balmain. The form-fitting dress had long sleeves and allover ruched detailing on the bodice. She tied her look together with crystal-embellished sandals. The sparkly high heels featured a very thin stiletto heel and a chain strap at the back of the sole for extra support and comfort. Venus Williams followed in her sister’s footsteps by also opting for a mini dress. The K-Swiss collaborator made quite the style statement in a red halter neck fringe mini dress and clear sandals.

Flip through the gallery to see more stars at the Beckham-Peltz wedding.

