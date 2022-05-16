Serena Williams Flexes Her Feet in Her Brand’s Pink Bodycon Dress in New Modeling Video

Serena Williams decided to forgo footwear in her latest Instagram video on Monday.

The athlete went pretty in pastels in a blush-toned dress, perfect for the warm weather. The bodycon gown featured short sleeves and a large cutout detail at her back. The frock fell to the star’s ankles and also featured a slit that ran up the back of her legs.

The 23-time grand slam winner is often seen wearing looks from her brand S by Serena. The latest collection, Summer Days Summer Nights, features bodysuits, bodycon skirts, shirt dresses, loose-fitting summer pants and more. Earlier this month, the 40-year-old modeled the Lyric Dress in Royal Blue which featured a sweetheart neckline and full-length attached gloves. The fitted dress also featured a ruched finish in a soft double-layered stretch fabric.

For the photoshoot, Williams also slipped into a pair of sleek nude heels. The barely-there sandals featured a transparent strap that ran across her footbed as well as a beige sole.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made a name for herself both on the tennis court and in the fashion sphere. She is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on clothing pieces, accessories and handbags.

