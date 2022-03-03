Serena Williams Brings Edgy Glamour to Balmain Fashion Show in Cropped Blazer, Velvet Miniskirt & Black Sock Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams has been taking fashion month by storm. On Wednesday, the tennis star attended the Balmain Autumn-Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Williams swapped her long tresses and debuted a new blond bob. She highlighted the new look with a bold burgundy lip.

Serena Williams arrives at the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The multi-hyphenated athlete sat front row in a stylish look from Balmain’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. Her ensemble consisted of a green velvet jacket that she wore over a low-cut black tank top. She paired the cropped jacket with a matching high-waisted velvet miniskirt, which was lined with cutouts on each side. The forest green colorway lends a versatile twist to the outfit and features a powerful silhouette with broad shoulders and padded hips.

Serena Williams attends the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Serena Williams at the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Olympic gold medalist completed her look with oversized shades, a silver necklace and gold brass rings. When it came down to footwear, Williams tied her look together with a pair of black mesh sock boots. The slip-on ankle-length silhouette included an elongated pointed toe and a small thin heel.

Williams has been bringing her fashion A-game to Paris Fashion Week. Her latest look comes on the heels of her runway debut at the Off-White fashion show. The tennis champion showcased her catwalk in honor of the late fashion designer and creative director of the brand, Virgil Abloh, who passed away unexpectedly in November 2021. Williams strut down the runway in a sheer navy blue dress that she wore over a printed high-neck long-sleeve top with matching pants underneath.

