Serena Williams Embraces Her ‘Chill’ Vibes in Balenciaga Denim Jacket, Yellow Trousers and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Serena Williams takes a moment in a casual look for her latest Instagram post on Wednesday. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photoset to the social media platform that showed the tennis champion posing in an easy ensemble.

In the caption, Williams wrote, “My whole vibe lately has been “just chill Rena, it’s ok to take a minute for yourself.” What do you do to relax?”

Williams went with an oversized denim jacket from Balenciaga that had the brand’s name emblazoned onto the back in hot pink. Underneath, she went with a white T-shirt that tied her look together nicely. On the lower half, she wore bright yellow pants that had abstract embroidery strewn throughout.

To finish off her breezy attire, Williams slipped on a pair of white Nike Air Max sneakers. The shoes had leather uppers and a sleek sole for an athletic edge. The sneakers are a beloved silhouette of most sneakerheads, and the brand’s famous Air Max Day will be taking place on March 26, where fans of Nike and the style celebrate the history of the iconic shoe.

Williams has a chic and modern taste in clothing that she displays on her Instagram feed and in her clothing brand S by Serena’s inventory alike. For example, recently, she wore a black voluminous tulle skirt paired with a matching plunging bralette and black pointy pumps for a refined appearance.

The athlete also worked with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples. Williams is a Nike ambassador and created her own Air Force 1 sneaker.

