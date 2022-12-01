Serena Williams Reaches New Heights in 5-Inch Heels & Cutout Top at Audemars Piguet Event With John Mayer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams attended the Audemars Piguet Starwheel launch event, which was held during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The tennis champion gave a sleek style moment a towering twist for the occasion.

At the affair, Williams posed for photos alongside John Mayer in a black ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist’s look consisted of a long-sleeve top that had a crisscross neckline and a small keyhole cutout at the center. She complemented the garment with a high-waist miniskirt.

Serena Williams attends Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel on Nov. 30, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images for Audemars Piguet

Sticking to a minimal moment, Williams simply accessorized with dangling diamond strand earrings and a gold watch. She swapped her usual straight tresses for curly locs that were parted in the middle.

Completing the athlete’s look was Alexandre Birman’s Vita high-heel pumps. Crafted in calf leather, the suede silhouette featured a thin ankle strap with a branded footbed and sat atop a chunky, 4.7-inch block heel.

Alexandre Birman Vita high-heel pumps CREDIT: Farfetch

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

John Mayer and Serena Williams attend Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel on Nov. 30, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images for Audemars Piguet

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

