Serena Williams Stuns in Asymmetrical Dress She Designed With Silver Strappy Sandals

Serena Williams makes eating popcorn a stylish task.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo to her clothing brand’s Instagram account on Friday that showed the athlete snacking on popcorn while posing in one of her creations. Outfit-wise, Williams slipped on a neutral-colored asymmetrical dress that featured side slits and a ribbed pattern. The garment also had one-sleeve and a drawstring waist for functionality. When it comes to hair, Williams opted for a blown-out afro that added flair to her getup.

To ground everything, Williams chose a pair of silver sandal mules that had a sleek two-strap design — one strap across the toe and the other across the ankle for security.

Williams has a trendy and vibrant sartorial aesthetic that helps her display her versatile tastes with ease. For example, she recently wore an all-black monochromatic look with floating Fendi wedge heels for a dance-off. And days after, she posted her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian having a lightsaber duel while wearing coordinating activewear. When it comes to shoes, Williams gravitates towards heels and Nike sneakers that provide an unexpected twist to her attire while also making sure that the athlete is comfortable.

Williams has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. The Nike ambassador has her own clothing line, S by Serena, which sells dresses, blouses and activewear. She has also collaborated with Stuart Weitzman to create her own curated selection of SW staples.

